We have seen a lot of confusion within our community from GVR members regarding the status of Green Valley Recreation, its finances and staff.
As the news has been reported and members who attend board meetings know, this current board is divided on many issues. We feel it is necessary to reassure the GVR membership that we have not seen any mishandling of GVR funds. GVR staff reports monthly on the finances of the Corporation and the Board and GVR members have an opportunity to review these reports and ask questions of the staff.
Green Valley Recreation staff works hard to serve the needs of the membership and as a result we have outstanding facilities and many leisure opportunities. We support the work of the staff and have full confidence in their professionalism. We thank all the GVR staff for their dedication and hard work.
Donna Coon, Christine Gallegos, Denise Nichols, Don Weaver, Mike Zelenak
GVR Board members