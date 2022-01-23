If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The recent “rush to judgment” by GVR Director Nina Campfield is but one in a long line of incidents that show a lack of professionalism and discourteous behavior on the GVR Board.
For the past four years, we the members have watched as the pendulum has swung one controlling grout and then to the other. The fact is you cannot and will not get along. The board allows personal agendas to dominate its oratories, which do not help GVR move forward.
In election material, candidates all tout how they believe in transparency and their five pillars. However, once elected that all goes out the window. This Board and previous Boards are nothing more than a gaggle of geese all clamoring for their 15 seconds of power and fame.
As for President Zelenak, who put you up to author an email to the investigating attorney? Wow, how unprofessional is that. Once more you dove into the quagmire to what point because you are president.
For four years there has not been a functioning Board. Who is the blame for that fact? It is the members for not calling you out and demanding that you all must toe the line and be professional.
Your choice now is to sanction Director Campfield or just let it go. From where I am sitting and from the comments, I have received from the Board secretary, I figure you are just going to let it slide. I would expect nothing less from a group who continues to allow Director Campfield’s constant interference with the CEO’s actions.
With the upcoming elections do I think this will change. Heck no. GVR is doomed to this continued bickering and backbiting that will not cease until members get a backbone and vote a truly professional Board of Directors.
