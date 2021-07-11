Now that Pima County said no thank you to leasing parking spaces on the Canoa Hills property, it is time to move on. There will be no outside income to offset annual costs. It is what it is.
So where are we? The GVR Board, CEO Scott Somers and the membership are waiting on a Foundation proposal. The board needs to know what the final price tag is for this project. The Fiscal Affairs Committee needs a final project purchase price to include in this year’s capital projects planning. Financial figures are needed for the strategic five-year plan. And members need know how much this project will cost them.
Do you remember back when the Foundation was established? The stated goal was to identify ways to provide GVR additional revenue though donations. Members have different views on how well this has worked out so far. The Foundation can demonstrate its commitment to this goal and the GVR members by sharing the recently donated Canoa Hills parking lot.
To start, the Foundation and CEO Somers need to rewrite the Resource Sharing Agreement. Item #8 of the RSA (Joint Development of New Facilities) requires a separate written contract. Now is the time.
The Foundation would retain ownership and allows GVR to use the lot. GVR could be responsible for development and continued maintenance expenses. Establishing a quid pro quo agreement could benefit both organizations. Selling or leasing the lot to GVR ignores the spirit of shared resources. Both these options would also saddle future boards with unending expenses. This is a golden opportunity for the Foundation to demonstrate its true commitment and support of the GVR membership.
If you have questions or comments for GVR, send them to: ssomers@gvrec.org and board@gvrec.org. Contact the Foundation by mail (P.O. Box 1553, phone 520-547-0929 or email President Don Lathrop, dojolathrop@q.com).
Jerry Humphrey
Green Valley