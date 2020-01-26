It’s Green Valley Recreation, not Green Valley Maintenance, folks. Perhaps a quick stroll through Webster’s Dictionary to define the roots of these words is in order. Maintain = to keep in existence or continuance; preserve; retain. Recreate = to create anew.
While maintenance is clearly necessary, it’s just part of the equation. I submit that those who actually use GVR facilities are interested in growing capacity in their body, mind and spirit. The corporation and its leadership (elected and paid staff) needs to keep this at the forefront of policy setting and implementation. Here’s an easy example, if I simply maintain my vehicle, it will eventually wear out and need to be recreated. And, the new option may not — GASP! — be the same type of vehicle. I may desire and/or require a completely different type of vehicle with new features and capabilities.
Same is true for our facilities that are being increasingly used and depreciating, which is an appropriate expectation by the reasonable person who purchased a property in the GVR boundary.
Gina Rowsam, Green Valley