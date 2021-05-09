After reading the editorial in last Sunday’s paper, as a GVR member, I feel compelled to make a few comments. Why President Mike Zelenak felt compelled to take it upon himself to send the email to Director Bary Hillyer is not known. To my knowledge the board did not take a vote directing him to do so. There is nothing in the governing documents that gives him the authority as board president or otherwise to do so on his own.
So this was just one GVR member inappropriately dressing down another GVR member because he didn’t like his tone or a question he asked or a comment he made. This was just between them. Was this a personal issue for Zelenak? Does he just dislike Director Hillyer? Did he offend him in some way? Is it because he is not a “Friend”?
In his personal email to Director Hillyer, he cautioned him to avoid attacking others because it could be viewed as a violation of the member Code of Conduct resulting in his losing GVR access privileges. One could more easily argue the same fate could fall to him for the content of his email. I note that “Harassing, threatening or attempting to intimidate a GVR director...or member” is a violation of the Board Code of Conduct. He stated that his email was not meant to be a threat, but considering his position as Board President, you can see how others will see it differently. Likewise, I hope he can see why others feel his conduct was a more egregious violation of the Code. He is simply a Director of the GVR Board elected to represent the membership, not to be some strongman enforcer. He’ll better serve the membership by just doing his job and not use his position to pursue his own personal agenda.
John Haggerty
Green Valley