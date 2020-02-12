I have been following the campaign for GVR Board of Directors with interest. I’ve been reading materials and news articles as well as attending forums. As a member of GVR, my priorities for board actions are:
1. Fiscal responsibility – Dues allocated in a practical and responsible manner, leading to ongoing advancement of innovative and sensible goals.
2. Transparency – Members presented with a clear understanding of exactly how money is being spent and ongoing reports on the board’s mission, actions, and plans for the future.
3. Progress – Maintenance of current facilities is crucial as well as continued growth and development for areas of GVR within prudent fiscal boundaries.
4. Representation – A GVR Board of Directors which will listen to all members’ concerns and ideas and provide representation for all members.
For these reasons and many more, I have decided to vote for Mark Kelley, Kathi Bachelor, Dale Sprinkle and Lenore Bell. I believe they have integrity and will provide valuable representation for all members of Green Valley Recreation.
Alice Benson, Green Valley