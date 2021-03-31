In your recent article, “GVR sees increase in those not paying dues,” (March 24) one director’s statements are very telling. She surmised that the reasons are “likely complex… and beyond the scope of the board’s duties.” She offered the reason may be the dues increase, shutdowns or “a multitude of reasons.” She concluded “I think debt collection is a staff issue,” give this to them “to do what they need to do.”
So this isn’t an expression of anger with the leadership of this year’s board due to its failing to involve membership in hiring a new CEO, questionable purchase arrangement of the Canoa clubhouse, trying to change the bylaws to reduce membership participation, changing the Code of Conduct to cover their violations, and other unilateral actions not authorized by the full board or bylaws?
It would appear that this board member isn’t aware that these actions are being angrily discussed across social media, including articles and letters in the Green Valley News, as well as in social gatherings
No, that is not the case. Truth is, it is emblematic of some of the board members’ contempt of the membership and the bylaws. These are not issues to be passed off to staff.
Dale Sprinkle, Green Valley