The recent announcement concerning no GVR dues refunds is too narrow and legalistic. What worse, it gives the appearance of not caring.
All lawyers know that force major — which a pandemic is — can be grounds for overturning, modifying or canceling statutes and contracts. The GVR board needs to broaden its thinking and give consideration to extending the term covered by the current dues payment in an amount that is equal to the length of the shutdown. With some discussion, I am certain other possible remedies can be found.
Lynn Armstrong, Green Valley