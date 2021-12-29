If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I would like to address the cost of GVR this year and ask why the fees need to be collected by Jan. 1, why not July 1, when the costs of Christmas are not looming.
In my mind, it does not make sense to send the bills out in December, the most expensive month for most. If it would be put to a vote. I am sure others would agree.
The other thing which should be put to a vote is the way we pay. A monthly payment plan with all the expenses charged is not user-friendly. Why not break it down into bi-yearly or quarterly payments which would also cut down on administrative costs. How can we facilitate some needed changes for a very different time in our lives when living expenses have become unaffordable? GVR class offerings with dues have also become unaffordable and because of COVID. I have no guarantee of not becoming infected because GVR will not commit to necessary cleaning regimes and mask mandates which we know can be effective.
For the past two years, GVR has not offered or procured recreation for GVR members and therefore I find it difficult to pay anything to fund GVR when I am not receiving the benefits.
