Duane Huckleberry missed the point of Arthur Mornian’s In My View article printed July 21.
All of the evils noted by Mr. Huckleberry were perpetrated by the Investment Committee and approved by the Board of Directors. Staff does not make any investment decisions related to GVR’s reserve funds.
As applied to the Investment Committee and this Board, I agree with everything that Mr. Huckleberry said, except that committee members are obviously not professionals. I wrote the Board of Directors three times to ask these questions, among others – and never got a response:
•Why is the Investment Committee reducing the quality level previously required of investment instruments?
•What are the actual costs and fees GVR has or will pay to SBH/Schwab associated with transferring GVR’s accounts, including losses?
•Regarding the liquidation of mutual funds:
–What is the specific cost?
–Why was the liquidation a surprise, since SBH had a list of GVR’s investments prior to accepting responsibility?
–Why isn’t SBH paying these costs, since they should have known Schwab would not accept the funds?
–Are the expected returns quoted for the coming year net of these costs?
The Investment Committee has cost GVR additional losses since the move to SBH.
Where is the transparency and fiscal responsibility that the majority of the current Board promised GVR members?
Nina Campfield, Green Valley
Editor’s note: We will publish a response from the Investment Committee on Wednedsay.