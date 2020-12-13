The Code of Conduct by the GVR leaders has once again shown the blatant failure of the folks who are running the organization.
Obviously, they don’t follow the code. This recent disregard for the funds in the purchase of the Canoa Ranch clubhouse follows the leadership that has run through GVR for almost the entire 15 years I have been a member.
I hereby request that a legal group be paid to develop an outline to be handed to all board candidates, who then must pass a test before they are allowed to make any decisions that must follow the code. Any time this stated code is skirted, all board members should be immediately fined or released from being on the board.
J.L. Herklotz, Green Valley