As GVR heads into the budget process for 2020, a few insights might be helpful, and serve to mitigate the angst that has historically accompanied this process.
I am a member of GVR’s Financial Affairs Committee, but this letter is strictly my personal viewpoint.
GVR, through action of the current board, has embarked on a path of Policy Governance based on the Carver principles. This means that the membership holds the board responsible to provide oversight to management, and that management’s job is to deliver benefits.
The goal, therefore, is to convert about $10 million of annual corporate income and the utilization of $37 million of facilities to maximum benefit for the broad membership base.
Good accounting systems play a key role in facilitating the board’s ability to monitor management’s efficiency and effectiveness in achieving these goals, as well as providing clarity to the membership about GVR’s finances. Good News #1, then, is the result of a consultant’s review of GVR’s financial reporting, specifically the way in which accounts are constructed, budgeted and reported.
Heading into the 2020 GVR budget process, this year’s FAC has done a mountain of work analyzing historical income and spending data. Dues and other member fees have gone up about 7 percent annually since 2014, or about three times the rate of inflation. Spending has gone up even faster, with personnel costs leading the way. Good News #2: the FAC is prepared to evaluate the reality of our fiscal trajectory and start to deal realistically with the situation.
Many warnings have been publicly pronounced about the risk that “GVR won’t be able to pay its bills.” Usually this accompanies demands for increased dues and income. Good News #3: that risk will be removed from member concern. The FAC has developed a financial model that ensures GVR will always be able to pay its bills. The sources of income under this proposal will fund operations and reserve accounts in a structured and predictable manner with appropriate priorities.
The membership will benefit from the predictability and security of having a system in place to assure the future viability of GVR.
Steve Wilhelm, Green Valley