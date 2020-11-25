Despite the email sent to members and the same “letter” appearing in the Green Valley News on Nov. 22, I am not satisfied with the GVR Board’s response to the secrecy in the hiring of our new CEO. Calling Dan Shearer a liar does little to take the board off the hook for its own lying regarding the hiring process. To insist that confidentiality was required by the recruiting firm when in fact it was not is entirely unethical. Your choice to want it confidential is one thing, it being a contractual requirement is quite another. It is high time the governing Boards of GVR be held accountable for truthfulness and transparency.
Yes, you are elected to do the work of the association. But, that does not mean the GVR community should not be openly informed as to financial decisions (think Canoa Hills Clubhouse) or hiring process details. Apparently, the paying community members have no right to any information until decisions are made. It is time you begin to govern with the needs and desires of the community you were elected to represent in mind. Come clean already! And I am absolutely appalled you would spend who knows how much of our dues money “rooting out the snitch” who revealed the candidates’ names. Give it up. Get your hands out of our pockets already! Grow up and govern.
Martha House, Green Valley