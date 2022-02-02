If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I don’t know about you but my recent experience with reading many of the opinions in this paper are blah blah blah. My gripe is basically this:
About 30% of GVR members don’t use it, don’t care about how it’s run and would prefer to opt out and save the annual dues for other purposes. My estimate is that 60% of us simply want to enjoy all that GVR offers. If you like crafts, classes, workouts, hobbies, clubs you get the picture. We are more interested in keeping our facilities up to date and maintained. The supervisor of maintenance is likely the most important person in GVR.
In my 10 years living here I’ve experienced GVR board and CEO issues in spades and this is not likely to change.
We currently have a dysfunctional board similar, I dare say, to our political system. At least three of the current board members need to move on; they seem more interested in their ego and control. Two of them are getting the gist of the “get out”’message as expressed by some of you.
My estimate is that 98% of us expect that our GVR CEO do his job, our board supports members’ interests and try their best to get along. The remaining 2% out there just want to be troublemakers.
Soon, all of us will hopefully vote for new board members. Just enjoy what GVR has to offer and skip all the other stuff.
