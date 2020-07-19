I’m responding to the Letters to the Editor in the July 8 Green Valley News.
The Green Valley Council enables unincorporated Green Valley to function as a “resident-managed” community and gives the Green Valley community a voice. As stated in the letters, the council’s concern is community business.
However, Green Valley is a community of retirees, making most residents vulnerable to the coronavirus. Residents shop and use services in Green Valley, Sahuarita and other communities … the absence of mass presents the council with a concern for the health and welfare of our residents. Therefore, we feel strongly about the importance of mass.
Thank you to everyone who wears a mask for their own protection, and equally as important, for the protection of others.
Bill Copeland, GVC Executive Committee