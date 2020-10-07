The Green Valley Council continues to erode its credibility as an entity that objectively represents the interests of our area.
Having previously criticized the mayor of Sahuarita, now Gov. Ducey has become a target. In its October newsletter, it again sets itself up as the expert on COVID-19 and, based on disagreements with some of the governor’s policies, the GVC made this vitriolic statement: “Our governor won’t lift a finger to try to control the outbreak.”
As these attacks become more mean-spirited and take on a partisan flavor, many HOAs ought to consider dropping out of this organization if it doesn’t stick to its mission and stay out of politics.
Jim Cleary, Green Valley