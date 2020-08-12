On behalf of all those working on the Friday hot-meals initiative, thank you for the wonderful story, “One grand plan,” in the Aug. 2, edition of the Green Valley News. It was a great article, and it was certainly a great success for our program.
We received many donations, confirming that Green Valley residents are exceptionally kind, generous and supportive of our community. The donors’ support has been inspiring for us, and our gratitude to them is boundless!
Because of the article and the many donations received we will be able to extend the program much longer than we had ever hoped. Again, from the bottom of our hearts: thank you!
Grateful, and still anonymous…