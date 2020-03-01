Some of the GVR Board candidates supported by GVR4US are in a twit because GVR belongs to a compact with the Chamber and the Council pledging to work together and to foster economic development in Green Valley. Oh no, they cry — GVR has no business getting involved in economic development or getting together with other organizations. Economic development — that’s not for us! These are people who have never attended a meeting of the GVC Foundation Green Valley Economic Development Group and have no idea what the Council, the Chamber or anyone else sees as the future economic path for Green Valley.
Why did the Chamber, the Council and GVR enter into that compact? Because we had not been talking to each other in any productive way. Each group did its own thing without thought about generalized impact or coordination. That is not good for a community. GVR has to be at the table — it is one of our largest businesses ($13 million budget), employs a lot of people and owns a heck of a lot of property. It also touches more lives than any other organization here and is one of the engines that both drives Green Valley, and makes it thrive.
The facts: Green Valley has little commercial property left to develop; Green Valley has only enough homesites left to increase our future population by 3,500-4,000 people; Green Valley has restrictions on building height and development that keep any future commercial development very much like what we have now.
Given the facts, economic development for Green Valley focuses on nurturing the businesses we have here and helping them prosper. It also focuses on filling those empty storefronts in all of our shopping areas. Wouldn’t you like more options for small shops, services and places to dine?
Our community is challenging for a business. When the snowbirds go, business drops. Our businesses need to make it through those money-dry summer months. We may rejoice when we can go into any restaurant and get seated without a reservation. The restaurant owner is not rejoicing. Can we take steps, such as increasing tourism of the kind that comes for our birds, hiking, history and beauty, to make this more of a year round economy? How? There are several groups working together to look at these issues and try new approaches to the problem.
We have to look ahead, we have to plan. That scares some people. Green Valley’s long-term motto has been “nothing should ever change.” Well, folks, things are going to change whether we like it or not, just as the world has changed dramatically since we were young. The future happens and you can either plan for it or let it bite you...
All of us here planned for many years and with much forethought for our retirement. Otherwise we couldn’t afford to be here. Our community needs the same planning and forethought if we want the place we love to be here, and thriving, for many years to come. I put a lot of my hard-earned money into what I have here. We all did. I want my children and grandson to get the benefit when I am gone. That can only happen if we do care enough about Green Valley and our lives here to look forward, not back. We should expect leaders of our major organizations, such as GVR, to do the same.
Thao Tiedt is president of the Green Valley Council.