Democrats and Republications each continuing posting signs and arguing issues. But this election is less a referendum on party policies than it is a statement of American values. When we look at the old tried and true question, is the country better off now than four years ago? No, COVID-19 is rampant, small businesses are closing, the loss of jobs is the greatest in our history and negativity and violence are flourishing. Why? The answer is easy; we have a leader who lacks values.
We have a leader who called the men and women of the armed forces who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe suckers and fools. A leader who said a captured and tortured solider isn’t a heroic one. A leader who ridiculed a disabled reporter, and has even called for the arrest of his opponent as well as a journalist he doesn’t like. A leader who denigrates others, calling women fat pigs, immigrants drug dealers and rapists. A leader who said he likes to grab women in the crotch; who cheated on his wives, and maybe on his taxes as well. A leader who said COVID-19 was a hoax when he knew it was serious and then mismanaged controlling it. A leader who vowed to put the “best people” in charge then we watched his “best people” charged with one crime after another. Ask anyone who donated to Bannon for that border wall that Mexico was going fund.
The evidence, including his own public statements, is undeniable. Probably the most inhumane act, his policy to separate children, even nursing babies, from their parents in an effort to control immigration. What damage will those 500 little ones, still separated, suffer. Where is the humanity or humane values in any of this? These are not Republican values so why support this behavior.
Well, he insulted his own followers suggesting they lack values when he said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and they wouldn’t care.
Maybe he was right; there are some, despite every terrible thing he has done, who are still willing to wave his flag. Or maybe they are just willing to sell their values for a short-term gain. Hopefully he is wrong.
Linda Harter, Green Valley