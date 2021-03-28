Your article on gun legislation was interesting, and had some very good points (Factcheck, March 24, Page A6).
Most legal, responsible gun owners don’t disagree with tightened background checks, closer scrutiny on those who shouldn’t be allowed to purchase guns, etc. But I hope people understand that the bad guys, gang bangers, etc., aren’t constrained by these laws. They don’t buy their guns legally, and, if any one of us had a criminal record or a psychological disorder diagnosis, we could go to Tucson or Phoenix and have a choice of weapons to buy from the trunk of some gang banger’s car (it also would help their argument if the anti-gun folks learned something about that which they oppose; we cannot legally purchase “assault weapons”).
Gun confiscation has been the goal of many leftist, anti-gun folks for many years. It’s prudent for us to watch closely what measures our increasingly Marxist Congress puts forward. They — as predicted a century ago — have inundated our education system with their anti-American propaganda; the current group of Democrats is methodically solidifying a one-party dictatorship for years to come. And, of course, disarming the population will be one of the final steps to solidifying total power. When the “Brownshirts” knock on our doors to take our weapons, many of us will not comply; there are still many of us Americans who remember this great country (no, college kids, this is not a rotten country), and will fight for it, and for ourselves.
Scott Anderson, Green Valley