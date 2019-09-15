An interesting article in last Sunday’s Green Valley News reported on interviews of several folks regarding the new no open-carry policies of Walmart, et. al. To a person, they supported the bans, explaining that they feel safer because of them. I suspect that many others feel the same way.
So, does that feeling of safety stem from a belief that a person bent on committing a mass shooting will avoid those stores because, well, they won’t feel right violating the store policy? How about a person intending just to rob the place? One thing for sure: A person intent on doing a mass shooting or robbery will feel safer in those stores.
Dale Sprinkle, Green Valley