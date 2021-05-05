Mr. Paul McCreary’s column in the April 25 Green Valley News examines the gun issue (“Time to seriously examine the gun issue,” Page A6). It is extremely well-written and should be repeated every month or so. I would like to add a few thoughts.
•Using the FBI’s National Instant Background Check System, National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearm trade association, estimates that there were over 12 million guns bought in the first seven months of 2020 – up more than 70% over the same time span in 2019.
•The average American gun owner owns three guns, according to a 2015 survey conducted by Harvard and Northwestern University. More than half of them own just one or two, whereas 14% of them – 7.7 million or 3% of the U.S. population – own anywhere between eight to 140 guns. This 3% of the population owns half of the civilian guns in the U.S.
•According to the Small Arms Survey of 2018, Americans own 120.5 guns for every 100 residents.
With these numbers, is it any wonder we lead the high-income countries in per capita gun related deaths. The numbers aren’t even close. Would stronger gun laws (note, not the word confiscation) stop gun-related deaths? Of course not, we are way beyond that point. But, if we want to have fewer deaths, we can certainly find gun control measures that reasonable people will agree to.
Ray Soper
Green Valley