I have noticed that some of my acquaintances, friends and relatives have made some changes in their choice of terms and phrases. I don’t know how many of these people are actually Trump supporters, but I do think he has influenced some acceptance of twisted thinking. If he says something loud enough and often enough, people (some people) believe it to be true. For instance, “fake news.”
Granted, some news outlets, both far left and right, slant their reporting with certain emphasis and omissions, but a news story needs to be heard. All stories have some truth and to dismiss the whole idea is irresponsible.
On the difficult issue of gun control, more and more people are talking about mental illness in the same breath. These are two separate issues, both deserving much attention and call for change. Many countries, including our own, have serious issues concerning mental illness. By the way, many of these countries also have violent video games. What other countries do not have is the high number of guns that we possess.
•The United States has 270 million guns and had 90 mass shooters from 1966 to 2012. No other country has more than 46 million guns or 18 mass shooters (Axios.com)
•The U.S. had almost 40,000 deaths by guns in 2016. (BBC News)
You can dispute these numbers, but find your own source and they will show similar results.
Shouting “fake news” loudly and often does not dismiss bad behavior by our president or anyone else.
Trying to confuse gun control problems with mental illness issues does not hide the fact that we are a society with way too many guns and way too many gun deaths.
Ray Soper, Green Valley