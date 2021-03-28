If we look at the Boulder shooting we can probably determine if there is a party that is guilty by association. In 1994, Congress passed legislation prohibiting the sale of assault weapons such as the AR15 and large magazines. In 1994, President Clinton signed the bill, which had a 10-year sunset clause. Over the next 10 years, the NRA financed an intimidation program directed toward Congress, which resulted in the legislation not being extended. This made the AR15 readily available to the Boulder shooter.
If the legislation had been extended the shooter would not have had access to an AR15 weapon. Without the false courage he derived from the AR15 gun with the large magazine it is very likely that he would not have killed anybody. How did we get along without the AR15 for 10 years?
The proliferation of these weapons in our country has also caused catastrophic problems in Mexico and Central America. In just the ill-fated Fast and Furious” U.S. government program it is estimated that over 2,000 weapons were transferred to drug cartels in Mexico. The arming of the cartels has made it very difficult for the legal governments in Mexico and Central America to control crime in their countries. This has resulted in the current migration from Central America and most of the illegal drugs that come into the United States.
We the voters are also responsible for this problem. We continue to vote for weak kneed politicians who cave-in to the NRA intimidation or, even worse, we vote for politicians who have $old their $oul to the NRA and the gun industry.
Isn’t it amazing that a supposedly intelligent society would allow an industry to wreak so much havoc on our part of the world?
George Mathes, Green Valley