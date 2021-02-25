Kudos to reporter Jamie Verwys for her splendid feature article on “Madera Canyon’s amphitheater gets love.” It was an uplifting account of how the Friends of Madera Canyon, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Green Valley Hiking Club came together to forge a combined approach to modernizing a landmark in the Canyon, and adding a new feature to boot!
The Friends provided the funding to make it possible. And focusing on Eagle Scout Mario Sandoval and his time-consuming efforts to gather his troop together and install the new projector screen was indeed inspiring!
I should mention that the Hiking Club also contributed to the upgrade of the amphitheater: Keith Blair, Barb Fleshman, David Linn, and Jim Woodward put in a total of 36 hours to refurbish the seating area to complement Scout Sandoval’s Projector screen project. Just goes to show how such a complex undertaking benefits from the active cooperation and contribution of three separate organizations, all cherishing a National Forest landmark, and all willing to put in the funding, time and effort to make it happen!
Frank Surpless, Green Valley