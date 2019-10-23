Destroying the next generation’s future? “How dare you!”
Greta Thunberg, the now well-known 16-year-old Swedish girl, spoke at the recent UN Climate Action Summit. She spoke angrily to our world leaders about their “empty words” for solving the climate action crisis and the decades of inaction that is leaving her generation without much of a future.
In her rage directed to world leaders, Greta lamented, “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are at the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.” “How dare you!”
She pointedly declared, “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” To strengthen her message, she added, “For more than 30 years the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you are doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight.”
Thank you, Greta. Your audience was deserving of hearing your anger and the powerful punches of well-directed profound messages that must be repeatedly heard. Your survival vision and thoughts are well-focused, but helplessly and foolishly, we leaders continue to burn fossil fuels to keep our defunct capitalistic economy going.
Whoa! How dare we! In searching for alternative sources of energy, we have ignored the nuclear choice out of fear based on our ignorance of its grand benefits. Whoa! How dare we! Our species moniker of homo sapiens is a misnomer as we find ourselves totally unable to apply human wisdom to take urgent action to prevent extinction, or even to delay it for several millennia with the nuclear choice.
Having radicalized ourselves securely within a corporatocracy that can easily ignore the consent of “We the People,” we are unable to take control of our destiny. It is critical that we accept the reality that we humans alone are the authors of our destiny in giving life its meaning, purpose and sustainability.
Without urgent action, we are writing the last chapter on the life of homo sapiens, which, by the way, would not be read by any other human. How dare we not take urgent action! Thanks, Greta, for your act of gratitude for nature’s gift of life.
Paul Taylor, Green Valley