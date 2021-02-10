Green Valley recently lost one of its champions in Stephany Brown. Claudette Haney tells us about a woman who was widely respected and loved, and who lived to serve others.
Stephany Brown worked in management for a railroad company in Philadelphia. One day, she drove onto black ice, spun out, collided with another car and spent two years hospitalized for a traumatic brain injury. She was disabled, retired and moved to a company-owned villa in Green Valley where she recovered and developed a new life.
Dedicated to her faith as a Roman Catholic Christian, Stephany participated at Our Lady of the Valley where she sang in choirs, ushered, set up for Bingo, served as president of the Italian Catholic Federation and worked with St. Vincent de Paul. She managed the two Tucson stores for two years.
At the White Elephant, she and her friend Carolyn Lane sorted shoes and purses. She enjoyed the whole crew. Enjoyment meant accepting, listening and sharing both opinion and laughter.
In Amado, Stephany served 10 years with the Amado Food Bank and Amado Youth Alliance. She never missed a meeting. Amy Bass says of her, “There was the fire…” Tony Bruno of AYA said, “She could talk about anything and always spoke her mind.” Ed Dunin-Wasowicz remembers her solid support for veterans and her respect for everyone. Pastor Mauricio Lopez concluded, “She was a good friend.”
And she had friends. Whether playing mahjong, hand and foot, pinochle or duplicate bridge, whether at the church, a GVR center or private home, Stephany was there to enjoy her friends.
Elisabeth Cretton said, “She was the funniest, greatest, warmest human being. We are all going to miss this terrific friend.”