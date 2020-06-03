I worked as a medical provider at the Covid-19 testing at Green Valley Baptist Church. We had our challenges, but what I saw was a church in action for their community!
Led by their wonderful pastor, John Guillot, numerous volunteers reached members of all faiths and demonstrated love in deed. They provided shelter and food, constantly monitored us for heat concerns, directed traffic and provided words of encouragement when we needed it. They are the walking faithful!
Thank you, Green Valley Baptist Church, for your warmth and love.
Judy Weimer, DNP, Green Valley