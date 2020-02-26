The lawlessness that spews from the White House leaves us reeling.
It’s so hard to witness the destruction of our country that millions have fought and died for, and it’s equally hard to watch a congress, elected to safeguard it, do nothing.
What’s happening now is a replica of what I just read: “It Can’t Happen Here,” by Sinclair Lewis, written in 1935 during Hitler’s rise. A conman sweet talking an ignorant populace, feeding in its fears, who ascended to the presidency and created a fascist state. Instead of the political party being Republican, in the book it’s called the Corpo Party, an abbreviation of Corporation.
Isn’t that what we have now? Corporations, thanks to the Supreme Court, have bought absolute power and wield it to destroy our fragile democracy.
It sickens me. I’m old but I have grandchildren who have to live with the increasingly radioactive fallout of the greed in this country, if we even have one left.
Kathy Stocker, Green Valley