A friend put off going to the Green Valley Post Officer longer than she should. This morning (Dec. 16th), I took her with a sense of dread: fearing long lines and lengthy delays.
Quite the opposite happened. Almost before we were ready, we were ushered up to one of the service counters, greeted with courtesy and serviced with a smile of Seasonal Bonhomme and with extraordinary efficiency.
Whoever planned the Christmas “rush” service program at the Green Valley Post Office deserves special thanks; so do all of the splendid employees who are executing that plan with such a degree of success.
Harold L. Mansfield, Green Valley