On New Year’s Day I had a medical issue and because it was a holiday, most medical facilities were closed. I went to Northwest Urgent Care on Duval Mine Road and they quickly evaluated me and referred me to Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley. After several test, they diagnosed the problem and with medication I was going to be fine.
I had not been to either of these facilities before. The personal and professional care I received at both facilities was exceptional. I know Tucson is not that far away, but I don’t think we realize how fortunate we are to have such qualified medical personnel and facilities in all areas of health here in Green Valley.
Please remember they all need our support, so I encourage everyone to “shop locally” if possible.
Jim Hanneman, Green Valley