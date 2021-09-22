If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I would like to send a huge thank you to four ladies at Casa Community Services at La Posada: Diana Salvatore, Carla Salido, Ellen March and Vicky Roy.
For more than 18 months, they have gathered food every Monday and Wednesday. Yes, I buy the meals — only $3 each! These are basic meals that people can season to their liking since everyone has different tastes.
Because of COVID, we picked the meals up at the Community Center and the workers brought them right out to our cars. If we couldn’t pick up the food, they delivered right to our door. All those meals kept them busy.
Also, a big thank you to the anonymous donors who helped keep the restaurants in business during COVID. They purchased meals every Friday, and the ladies picked them up at different restaurants and delivered them right to our doors. What a treat for us, but lots of work for our ladies.
I am so thankful and so proud of them. I thought the whole community should thank them.
As a senior, I will be happy when they can serve the midday meal at the Community Center again, but I am very thankful to have the pick-up/delivery service.