In response to Mike Moore’s My View article in last Sunday’s “Opinion Extra” section; I couldn’t agree more with his well-written assessment of the Democratic candidates for president (“Do the unthinkable,” A7). His critiques of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are accurate and well thought out. It should be apparent to even the most casual observer that Joe is a relic from the past and would have a difficult time defending his legislative record going back 30-something years. Bernie Sanders is just what he appears to be, a diehard socialist; some would even say a communist.
Mike, however, lost me when he touts Andrew Cuomo as a potential candidate. Mike was critical of President Trump’s initial reactions to the coronavirus as being slow and not taking it all that serious. I suggest that Mike go back and check Cuomo’s comments at the beginning of this pandemic, they are almost word for word what the president said.
It’s hard to place confidence in a guy who implemented New York’s recent cash bail legislation that turns serious criminals loose with a promise-to-appear summons. Since that time, crime is up in New York.
Mike makes mention that the president has the support of the Fox News network like that is a huge advantage. Mike does not mention that should the governor decide to run he would have unwavering support from the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party, mainly CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, New York Times and most network news.
Mike openly admits to being a “Never Trumper” and Monday morning quarterbacking is an easy thing for anyone to do. If one looks at New York, both city and state, had Gov. Cuomo and Mayor Bill DeBlasio taken the pandemic a little more seriously in the beginning they would not be as far behind the curve as they are now.
It seems to me that it’s more important is to place the blame for this pandemic squarely where it belongs, with the Chinese Communist Party, and not play petty politics while this virus ravages our country.
Ron Ellis, Green Valley