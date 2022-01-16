If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
“. . . keep the nation divided for political purposes.” The letter writer states this as a common goal of most elected Democratic politicians (“Jan. 6 events,” Jan. 12).
Two paragraphs later, a portion of an Abraham Lincoln speech is quoted, leading with the famous, “With malice toward none…” In the very next paragraph, he refers to a “trigger-happy Capitol Hill police officer” killing an unarmed civilian female but not mentioning any other deaths or injuries. In fact, when the attacks on Pearl Harbor and New York are used for comparison to January 6, we once more hear about “the one death” on January 6. Where is the malice toward none?
I’m sorry, but the basic argument presented in the letter defies logic.
Downplaying the event using the same tactic he claims Biden used in his speech makes no sense to me. Those accused are not just charged with “such crimes as trespassing.” You may want to look through the hundreds of arrests and see how serious some of the charges are. Drawing general conclusions out of specifics is a great propaganda technique, but it doesn’t win any arguments.
Yes, Biden could have used a more “Lincolnesque approach.” I was with that until the “to cover up his own ineptitude” was thrown in.
