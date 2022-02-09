Attorney Jim Duzak selected his facts carefully, as any attorney should do, but his selection of historical events, though careful, is tendentious and incomplete (“A brief history lesson for Joe Biden,” Feb. 2).
The historical period he chose records dynamic and tumultuous developments in the struggle for civil rights across this country, a struggle that challenges us today. In modern political terms, that struggle divided the Democratic Party when Harry Truman introduced a civil rights plank in his 1948 platform. For nearly 20 years, the Democratic Party struggled with its segregationist elements culminating in the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Dixiecrats, as they were called, left the Democratic Party. However, they did not leave the political arena. They had only one place to go and yielded to the “Southern strategy” of the Republican Party.
The challenge thus remains: Will the Republican Party succumb to the segregationist elements it inherited, or will it join in the struggle and return to the legacy of President Eisenhower and Earl Warrren.
I grew up in Minnesota and attended an integrated high school in the early 1950s. In retrospect, I can find many examples of racism from that period. But I will never forget the utter shock I experienced during basic Army training when Black members of my unit were denied service in a little café where I was eating in Waynsburg, Mo. It was Whites Only.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone