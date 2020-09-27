This letter is in response to an article that appeared in the Green Valley News where Yale Wishnick, and others were planning a mock funeral and burial of Democratic values.
Wishnick also welcomed an argument with those who oppose his views on abortion in order to prove them wrong. I find his words on abortion to be arrogant and troubling. I have given his words considerable thought and prayer which has consequently led me to write this letter regarding a man’s rights and personal responsibilities.
Do you mostly agree with these statements that a man has the potential to set in motion the possibility for the development of a fetus. The fetus is precious and sacred. A man has the responsibility for setting in motion the biological events that may lead to a woman carrying a fetus.
If we call ourselves Republicans and truly believe in individual rights, like the right to go without a mask, the right to carry a loaded AK-47, the right to ride without a helmet and the right for a man to choose unprotected sex then we men bear the responsibility for setting in motion the circumstances that may lead to a woman’s individual right to call for an abortion. I hope we will continue this conversation to the halls of Justice.
Harry Olson, Green Valley