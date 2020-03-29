Here is a report on Walmart’s early open for seniors on Tuesday morning: I arrived at Walmart at the opening time of 6 a.m. and, true to form for Green Valley seniors, I was behind about 100 customers with shopping carts in front of them, weaving a long line waiting for the doors to open.
Walmart employees manned the doors and allowed a certain number of people inside the store at a time. The employees were friendly and the line moved along smoothly.
Once in the store the drivers of the carts were serious and intent on their destinations. Most of the early arrivals already had toilet paper in their carts. The atmosphere was calm but determined. No fights broke out and I did not hear any harsh words.
The grocery shelves looked like a Third World country or war-time rationing. Walmart employees were working hard to replenish the stock that they did have on hand.
When I finally made it to the paper products aisle I was gently reminded that we were allowed one package of TP per family.
All in all, things went well. I was mostly interested in fruits and vegetables and there seem to be plenty to go around. The employees were “all hands on deck and full speed ahead.” They were working hard and being friendly and helpful at the same time. Plus, there were many employees in the store this early morning.
The self-checkout area was jammed full, but the cashier checkout line only took about 10 minutes. The cashier would only let me buy one dozen eggs, but the women behind me in line gladly took the second dozen.
Let’s take our hats off to these hard working employees putting in the extra hours in our time of need.
Ray Soper, Green Valley