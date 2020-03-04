On Feb. 25, the Green Valley News reported that GVR President Charlie Sieck had responded to the question about filling the vacancy on the board that the bylaw was unclear as to the process and the board would decide.
Fearing that there would be a violation of the bylaws, myself and about 15 persons gathered at the executive session to ensure that the bylaws would be followed and Mark McIntosh would be seated.
A heated discussion ensued when we were informed that the board would decide based on several legal opinions.
Despite repeated insistence that the bylaws were to be followed and we were going to stand our ground, President Sieck decided to close down the meeting. By this time, the West Center auditorium was full with the addition of a section of chairs. We made it clear that the matter would be vocally discussed at the board meeting if Mark were not seated. The more rational board members huddled and when the meeting began, you would have thought President Sieck never had any other thought than to appoint Mark McIntosh! And that’s the story behind the story. Thank you to the level-headed board members that made the right decision.
Helen Russo, Green Valley