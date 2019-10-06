I think it important to support the GVR Board of Directors’ decision against more money for the pickleball shade structures.
In 2016-17, the Pickleball Club said it would raise $500,000 toward the pickelball center and the GVR Foundation was set up to raise the additional funds.
At the end of 2018, after spending approximately $500,000 for the purchase of land for the pickleball center plus the due diligence for inspections/fees, the design costs and additional work to the courts and lighting at the East Center, the directors agreed to commit to a maximum of $1.25 million toward eight courts and infrastructure.
After the directors made that commitment, the Pickleball Club stated they would raise $500,000, in conjunction with the GVR Foundation, toward the completion of the pickleball courts. They raised $347,455, and congratulations to them for that.
However, at a point, the Pickleball Club, WSM Architects and the CEO of GVR decided to delete the shade structures so they would not be over the amount of money that would require a vote of the membership. They wanted to avoid that. Was it in their minds that they could later force the directors to provide that additional cost via the “safety” veiled threat (Donna Talarski, letters, Sept. 29) of lawsuits?
The directors approved what was agreed to and presented to them by that group of people. So, if the Pickleball Club members are thinking in terms of future lawsuits, think in terms of the original group that agreed to delete the shade structures. You were involved in that decision. It just takes common sense to not play in the heat of the day, just as you’ve been doing in the past.
Our board is not short-sighted, bitter or prejudiced against the Pickleball Club members.
I commend the directors for their decision to stop the funneling of money to just one club while the other GVR clubs are looking for help. I hope they will stand their ground.
Kathi Bachelor, Green Valley