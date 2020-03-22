The Wednesday Farmers Market was closed this week at Green Valley Village. It seems to me that these open-air markets might be much less threatening to our health than the regular food stores. First, they are outdoors where the air freely circulates. Second, the food offered at the market has certainly been handled far less than the food on display at local grocery stores. Third, the farmers are small businesses that deserve our support during this time of uncertainty.
Perhaps we should rethink the shuttering of these markets?
Kathy Babcock, Green Valley