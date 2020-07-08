As white Americans, aren’t we tired of all the cruelty and injustice that we have inflicted on Black Americans for hundreds of years? Is this the legacy we want to keep alive? The Black Americans have endured a lack of opportunity, poor education, lack of health care and poor housing. Oh, there have been some successes, like being physically and musically talented which were tickets out of the ghetto. But for most Blacks, we have made it exceedingly hard for them to succeed.
We need to change things; it is on us. We have profited and many have been able to accumulate inherited wealth as well by just being white. When I think of all the cruelty we have inflicted on people of different races in our history and the cruelty which still exists, I cringe. Aren’t we tired of it yet?
Roxanne Plotnik, Green Valley