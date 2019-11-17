Will these Republican prosecutors ever stop this witch hunt?
Robert Mueller, Republican, produced the Mueller report. Then Geoffrey Berman, Republican, appointed by President Trump, a Republican, to head up the Southern District of New York, that after convicting Republican Paul Manafort and Republican Michael Cohen, now prosecuting and convicting Republican Roger Stone. Also Rudy Giuliani, Republican, finds his four associates arrested! I watched video of Rudy Giuliani with associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman sitting together at the Capitol for Republican President George H.W. Bush’s 2018 funeral. And there are numerous pictures of Lev and Igor with President Trump, who now says he doesn’t know them.
And the Republican-led Southern District is now investigating Giuliani and his four associates.
Can’t we stop this Republican witch-hunting other Republicans?
Jim Waldo, Green Valley