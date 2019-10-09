I watched 100-plus law enforcement personnel create four hours of traffic mayhem last Thursday during Vice President Pence’s visit.
We have an Air Force base (with helicopters, I think) 20 miles away.
Vic Houghton, Green Valley
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
I watched 100-plus law enforcement personnel create four hours of traffic mayhem last Thursday during Vice President Pence’s visit.
We have an Air Force base (with helicopters, I think) 20 miles away.
Vic Houghton, Green Valley
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.