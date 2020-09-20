I am in disbelief that members of our community must be reminded to be courteous and respectful of others. We should be grateful to have essential frontline staff willing to keep the GVR doors open, our custodians, pool maintenance staff, facilities maintenance staff, volunteers and Center Operations Assistants, to name a few. Don’t forget those behind the scenes that are there helping us follow CDC, Arizona and Pima County COVID-19 guidelines.
We should be thanking them, not berating them. Get to know your custodians. They are there to help you. Same with the Center Operations Assistants. Know their names and say hi. GVR amenities would not be open without them.
I realize we all have a bit of cabin fever after being locked away from so many of the activities we love for six months (and counting). The only way we can get more amenities open is to follow the rules and be kind to not only GVR staff but other GVR members.
Connie Miller, Green Valley