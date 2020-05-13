I’ve just been on YouTube listening to about six different “experts” espousing studies from several “research facilities” that have myriad opinions on COVID-19 and the future.
By this time, there is nobody in the public who knows the truth. Therefore it behooves us all to follow only what each of us truly believes.
On Monday, my locally owned restaurant opened for business. and my wife and I already had a reservation to have a feast among our neighbors who believe as we do. For all those who may call us callous, foolish, selfish, careless or whatever name comes to mind, feel free to do it. We won’t fault you in the slightest.
My guess is that Trump haters will be safe at home and Trump lovers will be with us enjoying freedom. Such is the modern result of political discourse.
Joe Thielman, Amado