’Tis the season for parents to race from store to store in search of the hottest toy, gadget or stuffed animal for their young child.
This year, make the gift-giving experience easier.
Check out First Things First interactive guide to free or inexpensive gifts for babies, toddlers and preschoolers that promote learning and language development at www.firstthingsfirst.org/giftguide.
First Things First is a voter-created, statewide organization that funds early learning, family support and children’s preventive health services to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten.
Keep in mind, quality time with adults is the best gift an infant, toddler or preschooler can receive, and books are one of the best, most long-lasting gifts for all ages.
Daily reading helps young kids, even babies, develop language skills and increase vocabulary. This is how to create good readers in the future.
Francisco J. Padilla, Regional Director
First Things First, Santa Cruz Regional Partnership Council