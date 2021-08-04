I was so excited to get my vaccine, believing that I would soon be able to discard the mask I darned for so many months shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, that looks as if it is not long lived, not due to the efficacy of the vaccine, but from two factors. 1) The plague of misinformation that has turned so many good people into anti-vaxxers, not allowing our country to gain the herd immunity it needs to win this war, and, 2 ) Not wearing a mask indoors if you are not vaccinated. Yes, I know more than a half dozen people who did not get vaccinated who said that they would not comply and wear a mask indoors. They had to be forced to wear a mask when it was mandated and laughed about not wearing one based on the honor system. I think it is shameful but a sign of the times when most have forgotten the word integrity as we all have to suffer based on their lack of honor.
A preventable anti-vaxxer pandemic now surges across the U.S., filling hospital beds once more and once again straining our overworked and under-appreciated health care professionals. So, should Arizona institute the equivalent of the “AZ Stupid Motorist Law” for those who refuse to get vaccinated if they end up in the hospital?
Lee Alexander
Green Valley