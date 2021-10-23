If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Yes, it is a LOT of money. However…
Every day that our U.S. Congress dickers the dollars, We The People watch as our physical infrastructure continues to crumble, and, in some cases, poison us (anyone remember Flint, MI? And, now Benton Harbor)!
Every day that our U.S. Congress dickers the dollars, We The People cannot update our homes to use renewable energy sources, nor purchase electric vehicles.
Every day that our U.S. Congress dickers the dollars, We The People continue to struggle to afford homes, childcare, healthcare, education, and access to healthy grocery shopping.
Every day that our U.S. Congress dickers the dollars, We The People continue to experience discrimination be it economic, gender, physical abilities, cultures, and/or skin color.
Every day that our U.S. Congress dickers the dollars, We The People continue to experience an increase in the rate of negative impacts to land, water, air and all those that live in, on & above our planet due to climate change.
Every day that our U.S. Congress dickers the dollars, We The People feel helpless as we watch short-term corporate financial greed continue to be promoted and supported while the vast majority of us are experiencing a decline in our ability to pursue Life, Liberty and Happiness.
Every day that our U.S. Congress dickers the dollars, We The People feel ignored.
U.S. Congress should feel ashamed of putting politics above We The People.
Antoinette Freeman
Green Valley
