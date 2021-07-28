I am having a hard time trying to understand why the Town of Sahuarita and Green Valley are not making it mandatory that all staff members in the Sahuarita school district be vaccinated. I don’t understand why the children that are age-eligible to get the vaccination are not being made to get vaccinated.
Before, you were not allowed to go to school without having the proper vaccinations — measles, smallpox, polio etc. Do the people in the administration of this city not realize what can happen to other people if they get the Delta COVID-19 variance? You cannot go to the hospital and say give me the vaccine I’ll take it now, it’s too late, my friends.
Please, as a mother who has a child at one of the schools I am begging you please get your shots, please make it mandatory Get their shots or they don’t have a job.
Gloria Shaw
Sahuarita