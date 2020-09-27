Questions such as this would probably get a quicker response if you sent them to the GVR staff instead of the Board of Directors (“Turn on the Water,” Sept. 23).
The board provides the oversight for such things as financial matters and future planning (such as the five- and 10-year plans). The GVR staff is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the corporation. Send your questions such as the one you asked about the outdoor showers at the swimming pools to hotline@gvrec.org.
I have found them to always be very responsive to my questions, suggestions, and safety concerns and observations. In fact, they answered for me the very question that you are asking; but I will let them respond to your email instead of giving you the answer.
P.S. I have learned to take an empty bottle with me, fill it up in the restroom and then dump it over myself at poolside to rinse the chlorine off after utilizing the pool. It works perfectly to keep me from developing a rash from not rinsing and then walking home after my time in the pool.
Marilyn Luehrmann, Green Valley